Swarms of people march down Summer Street as city commemorates Anzac Day

A large crowd was on hand for the 2023 Anzac Day march through Orange.
The march took place down Summer Street on Tuesday morning, before an Anzac Day commemoration at the war memorial at Robertson Park.
Mayor Jason Hamling was one of many to lay a wreath at the site.
Photographer Carla Freedman was on deck on Anzac Day to capture these special traditions in Orange. Check out the entire gallery above, and also the pictures from the dawn service for 2023 as well.
