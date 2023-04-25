Why Anzac Day 'remains important' to Orange ... as huge crowds turnout

The biggest crowd in years turned out for Anzac Day in Orange. Myriad reasons were given by residents for why they felt it was important to pay respects.
Hundreds attended the 6am dawn service in Robertson Park. In excess of 8000 assembled for the 10.40am march down Summer Street.
Paying tribute to lost friends and loved ones, encouraging children to learn about Australian history, engaging with the community, and reflecting on the sacrifices of war were cited by participants.
"I think it important to teach our younger generations why we celebrate those who fought for our country," Gabrielle Crump said.
Sokhem Hun moved to Orange just two weeks ago. He told the CWD he attended the march to meet new people and contribute to an important town event.
"I want to participate and get myself involved in this community ... I've never been to Anzac Day. Orange impressed me so I wanted to stay here and be a part of this community," he said.
Peter Thomas volunteered for service during the Korean war but Australian involvement was withdrawn just weeks before scheduled deployment. He father served in WWII.
"I don't think it's important to turn out. I think people do it because they want to," he said.
"We have a long history of our country going overseas ... most of the men who went to war volunteered. I think that's an important part - it's something you should do not because they government made you."
Sophun Moch told the CWD: "I think for me, I'm not deep into the history but want to see how people celebrate and remember what happened in the past in this society. In addition, I wanted to just come and learn more and participate."
Mel Douglas said: "It's to pay our respects for the people who fought for our country.
"It's a no brainer. Everyone should be at a march today somewhere. If you're an Australian you should do this. We should be grateful."
Sievhoir Ly attended to support her son marching with Orange Public School: "I like Anzac Day because I can see and meet people here. Every year I come."
Students from Anson Street, Bletchington, Nashdale, Orange East Public, Calare, Glergate, Spring Terrace, and most high schools also took place in the march.
"Anzac Day means a lot to me because it's not just celebrating all the soldiers who have died for you and your country, it's also about making sure we remember them," one said.
Another told the CWD: "It's about remembering soldiers who died to make Australia a safe place."
Anzac events remain scheduled throughout the day across Orange. Everything you need to know can we found on the Central Western Daily homepage.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.