'Weird' revamp remains contentious as work nears finish

New outdoor furniture on Lords Place is attracting early users ... but the polarising project continues to frustrate some restaurant and cafe owners as work nears completion.
Safety, continual design changes, accessibility, insurance implications and parking shortages were flagged with the Central Western Daily following the latest batch of renovations.
The majority of businesses are yet to decide if they will utilise new outdoor dining decks. Two have explicitly ruled it out.
Several report a "significant" downturn in customer numbers is beginning to show signs of reversal as works approach the finish line and fewer trucks line the strip.
New concrete seating and pot plants were craned in on Sunday. About half-a-dozen people were using the furniture Monday morning.
"It's just weird ... that's the feedback we're getting from everyone," Good Eddy manager Maddy Howell said told the CWD.
Sal Scutio of Alfios remains highly critical. He said council representatives have not meaningfully engaged with his concerns about the project for months.
"I think OCC has lost the plot, we have had very little communication from them and I think whilst the lack of parking is an issue safety has also been overlooked," Mr Scutio said.
"We will not be using the so-called dining pods. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed for any business on the street.
"It could have been done a lot better and everyone in the street could have benefited.
"From a business owner who has had a restaurant in the current location since 1979 this is the biggest stuff up we have seen."
Hogs Breath Cafe manager Raj Kiran Karmacharya was similarly concerned by council-to-business communications. He noted patrons are returning.
"The business has drastically changed ... but now it's slowly going back up because construction has stopped ... though parking is still an issue," he said.
Several other businesses reported "concerns" but said they would refrain from commenting publicly until work is finished. At least two support the project but have chosen not to comment.
Council says its overhaul of Lords Place will help establish an outdoor dining hub for Orange. It aims to "beautify" and "transform" the strip.
The project has generated controversy since work began. Many business owners say further consultation had been promised prior to construction.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action at the time. This did not go ahead.
Costs for the revamp are estimated at about $1.4 million, with $500,000 via a state government grant.
