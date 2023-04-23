What's open this Anzac Day in the colour city?

It's a public holiday on Tuesday in Australia as the country pauses to commemorate those who have served in the Armed Forces.
This mark of respect means most businesses will close their doors around the city, for all or part of the day.
To make your life easier we thought we'd flag who is actually open and when.
Read also: What's on this Anzac Day?
Millie Costigan
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.