'They're everywhere': Euro-pests a 'huge threat' as wasps swarm region

We caught up with one of our beekeepers in the region this week for our "Five questions with ... " feature piece.
Molong-based bee man, Cameron Wild has belonged to Orange Beekeepers Group, Central Tablelands Landcare and the Molong Community Garden group for more than eight years now.
He's also a member of the Amateur Beekeepers Association of Australia and is the co-creator of its Orange branch.
Also coined the "German wasp" or Vespula germanica, Cameron Wild gives the Central Western Daily the low-down on it all.
Our biggest problem at the moment is European wasps, they're a threat to peoples' health and are a huge disruption to our primary industries.
They're an established pest in Oz and cause a lot of havoc, they're pretty awful things.
We've had a rise in the number of phone calls from people asking us to remove "swarms of native bees" that are living in their walls or hanging out around the house.
But when we get there, what we're actually finding is that they're not native bees at all, they're European wasps.
If you know a thing or two about bees, the differences aren't subtle, they're very obvious; but there are still a lot of folk who can't tell between the two.
European wasps have black and yellow stripes, very bright and vivid-coloured in comparison to our usual bees here, which are more that brown or softer brown-yellow colour.
Wasps are also much smaller than bees and they're not fuzzy like bees, wasps are generally hairless for the most part.
They also have bright, yellow legs that hang down when they're flying about.
The first sighting was back in 1959 in Tasmania and by the late 70s, they'd spread to four other states.
They like our warmer weather over here and they're well-established in Sydney and in our region across the Central West.
Now they're everywhere and they don't carry pollen or contribute to the ecosystem, they're just an awful pest.- Beekeeper Cameron Wild on European wasps in Australia.
Two of our beekeeper members recently had their honeybee-managed hives decimated as a result of European wasps raiding their hives as well, because they fight for the honey. They've overtaken their homes and kicked the bees out.
They also have a different life cycle to bees and in autumn they go for [animal and food] protein, that's why they're very active at the moment.
One major difference is that their stingers are completely different shapes.
Bees can only sting you once because they have a type of jagged or kind of zig zag-shaped stinger, so once it penetrates through the skin, it's anchored or stuck in.
After that happens and it pulls away, it's essentially ripping its own guts out and that's that for the bee, it dies.
Now, wasps can sting multiple times because the shape of their stinger is straight and it causes them no grief to keep going 'whack, whack, whack'.
They also release a pheromone when they feel threatened and that's a big threat to people. It basically sends a call-out to their mates for back-up, and then you're in big trouble.
And they're very, very nasty stings; full of venom and very painful to humans. In some cases, those awful wasp stings can be fatal.
First and foremost, don't go anywhere near them. They're highly aggressive when disturbed and they're not a friendly bunch, they're nasty pests.
If people are seeing wasp nests around the house or think they might be living inside the walls of their home, the best advice there is to call your local pest controller to deal with and remove them safely.
If they're in a public space, let someone from your local council know and they'll handle it from there.
Also, keep a close eye on any opened drink cans and cover the top if you can, as they're attracted to the sugar and are known to crawl inside the tins.
I believe there was a child in Orange who swallowed [a wasp inside a can] some years ago, it's not a situation you want to find yourself in.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
