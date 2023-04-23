Young mum fled scene of serious crash, then called 000 due to horror injury

A disqualified driver who crashed her car into a power pole, writing the vehicle off and injuring herself has fronted Orange Local Court.
Katelyn Clarence, 27, of Elberta Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and negligent driving that didn't cause death or grievous bodily harm.
Magistrate David Day reviewed court documents outlining the police summary of the offence, which occurred at 8.20pm at Adina Crescent on Mach 21, 2023.
"If she keeps on driving as badly as she was driving, she could end up injuring someone or herself," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Sharyn Woolf said it has already happened, that Clarence was injured in the crash on March 21, 2023, and only recently stopped needing to use crutches.
She said Clarence's injuries included a fractured hip and a concussion.
She hasn't got the bill from Essential Energy yet, I haven't seen one below $5000, they are usually between $5000 and $15,000.- Magistrate David Day
"Katelyn instructs me that the incident occurred when she was driving back to work to pick up some cash she left," Ms Woolf said.
"She collided with the power pole and wrote the car off."
As a result, Ms Woolf said her client is now paying off a $15,000 loan on a car that can no longer be driven.
Magistrate David Day said it's likely Clarence will also receive a bill from Essential Energy for the damage to the pole.
"She hasn't got the bill from Essential Energy yet, I haven't seen one below $5000, they are usually between $5000 and $15,000," he said at which point Clarence looked shaken.
Ms Woolf said Clarence is a single mother.
"If she does keep on driving and she is injured or deceased what are the children going to do with an unsupportive father, if he's as unsupportive as I think he is, he will walk away from the task and they will be wards of the state," Mr Day said in response to the statement made about Clarence's parenting role.
According to the court documents, Clarence's P2 driver's licence was disqualified at Toronto Local Court on February 20, 2023 for three months with a 12-month interlock order to follow.
The licence disqualification was still in place about 8.20pm on Tuesday, March 21, when she was driving with a male passenger and crashed into the power pole on Adina Crescent.
Although Clarence told police on the night of the crash that she couldn't remember what happened, the court documents stated that she looked away from the road when she tried to shake the passenger's hand.
The front of her car hit the wooden power pole. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and caused the pole to lean.
A nearby resident heard the crash and ran to check on the occupants.
The resident saw Clarence get out of the driver's seat and go to leave only to turn back around and retrieve her mobile phone from inside the vehicle before fleeing.
The resident pulled the passenger from the vehicle and attempted to help him but he also fled the scene.
Police arrived a short time later and obtained witness statements but were unable to locate the accused or passenger.
About 12.30am on March 22, Clarence rang triple zero complaining of injuries sustained in a crash.
Police attended the call and found her at an address in Adina Crescent.
She nominated herself as the driver and claimed to have no memory of what occurred aside from a crash happening.
Clarence was taken to Orange hospital for her injuries. Due to the time that had passed since the crash no blood sample was taken.
When asked she claimed not to remember why she was driving that night or who her passenger was.
Mr Day convicted Clarence for both offences.
"Given the financial loss and that Essential Energy will be sending her a bill, I'm not going to fine her, it's just punishing the children," Mr Day said.
"She will be off the road for six months for the driving while disqualified."
She said if she continues to drive while disqualified she could go to jail.
"You might not go to jail for your second offence or third offence but it's pretty risky. What are the children going to do then? Go and live with their unsupportive father?" Mr Day asked.
Mr Day also said the injuries sustained as a result of her negligent driving were a "wake up call".
No further penalty was imposed.
