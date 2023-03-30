Cricket's a global sport that can take you around the world and for siblings Hayden and Montana Griffith that's exactly what'll happen when they tour Europe with bat and ball.
Their European getaway is all part of the Wanderers Australia tour, which kicks off late June and explores England, Wales and France.
For Montana, the news of selection wasn't the usual phone call that occurs in the modern day.
"I was at school and got called down to the office and they gave me a letter," she said.
"I didn't open it until I got back up to the hub, I had a look and it said they were doing a tour, the first people to say yes were in.
"I rang mum and dad and they like 'do you want to do it?' and I said yeah."
The good news kept coming for the Griffith family though.
When a second boys team was announced, along with Montana's girls side, the youngest sibling Hayden was asked of his interest.
"They made a second boys team and asked mum if Hayden wanted to do it," Montana explained.
For the right-arm fast bowler, the answer was easy.
"Yes (straight away), it felt pretty good, it's going to be a good experience," Hayden said.
The tour for the Griffith family will begin on June 29 when they fly out of Sydney, bound for London via Singapore.
Sightseeing in London will start the experience before the group heads to the Cotswolds for its first games.
Wales will be the next stop, with junior representative sides the opponents before more games are played in regional England, Gloucestershire, Cheshire, Yorkshire and the Midlands.
From there the cricket experience will end with the next location being the World War I Battlefields of France.
The group then moves on to Paris before departing back home on July 14.
The trip to Europe won't be Hayden's first time playing outside of the country after he was apart of the Orange Junior Cricket representative squad that travelled to New Zealand during the school holidays.
For him, the only difference in play came from the pitch conditions.
"It was pretty good, and get to get experience playing against New Zealanders," he said.
"The pitches are way greener over there than they are here, there's a little bit (in it for pace bowlers) but mainly for spinners."
England will present a different beast when it comes to playing conditions with the English summer famous for the occasional overcast day.
Those conditions may then split the siblings into deciding who is the premier cricketer - and clearly it's a title they don't agree on.
"I'm better," Hayden said defiantly.
"You didn't get the invite first," Montana returned serve.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
