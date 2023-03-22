Terrible weather couldn't keep the crowds away mid-week as people descended on the early voting centre on Kite Street.
The NSW Election will be held on Saturday March 25 with a close race tipped between Premier Dominic Perrottet and opposition leader Chris Minns.
However early voting is open in Orange with candidates and volunteers brightly dressed and eagerly handing out how-to-vote cards.
The Central Western Daily headed along to the Second Orange Scout Group on Kite Street to ask what voters were thinking as they cast their ballots.
Eighty-three year old Bev Holland is worried about her grandchildren and the world they will inherit.
Ms Holland was one of several early voters who spoke to the CWD and told us climate action was a major driver for her.
"I'm 83 and I'm worried about the future for my grandchildren," she said.
"I'm thinking the world will not be as happy for them as it's been for me.
"I don't think you will need to worry about footpaths or aged care or anything because the environment is going to change everything. No coal or gas, that's all.
"I'm thinking about the people I leave behind, life isn't going to be as good."
Daughter Michelle Holland agreed with her mother on investing in renewables and said aged care needed a big boost as well.
"Being a carer I'm very aware of it," she said.
"To be honest I haven't seen any advertising talking about that particular issue.
"[We need] more renewable energy. We have a lot of sun and wind around here!"
Tony and Meredith Healey needed some extra time to list the issues they think are important, reflecting the importance of the 2023 election.
"It's really hard to say what the biggest issue is, there are so many at the moment," Ms Healy said.
"There's everything from health to education, all those big ones, and then there's local issues like housing. It's probably a really vital election."
Mr Healy said it would be interesting to watch on if Saturday's election resulted in a hung parliament and minority government.
"It will be interesting this election because it may be a hung parliament," he said.
"Maybe if you had an independent [in Orange] they may sway the balance.
"Affordable housing and boosting jobs for the unemployed around the area [is what he'd like to see done.]"
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.