Orange has recorded one of its wettest March days in the last decade, a rogue, afternoon storm responsible for drenching the city and triggering a throng of umbrellas a pre-poll booths across town.
Weatherzone.com predicted about 10 millimetres of rain to fall across Orange on Wednesday, but almost five times that amount hammered into rain gauges across the city instead.
As of 4.30pm on March 22, official observations at the Orange Airport reported 49.6mm had fallen in Orange, making Wednesday one of the city's wettest March days in the last decade.
On March 12, 2021, 52.4mm was recorded in a 24-hour period to 9am. Further back, on March 1, 2013, 109.6mm was recorded to 9am that day. And prior to that, 70mm fell to 9am on March 3, 2012.
Like it did in February when Orange was hit by flash flooding, a lot of the rain fell in quick time around 3pm - school pick-up time. Between 1pm and 3.20pm, around 25mm was recorded.
Flash flooding was at a minimum this time around, however the rain made it difficult for those looking to get their votes in early at pre-polling booths across Orange.
The mercury didn't reach any great heights, either. Our top temperature for Wednesday peaked at 15.5 degrees just after 12pm. That's over 7 degrees below average, which is 22.6 for the start of autumn.
Wednesday's bumper storm also turns what was shaping up as an extremely dry March into an average one, rainfall wise.
Prior to the-almost 50mm falling on Wednesday, Orange had received just 5.4mm of rain. Orange averages over 70mm of rain for March.
We could meet that mark over the course of the next week, too, with more rain predicted for Thursday and Friday - in the lead-up to cricket grand finals across Orange - and then again on Monday and Tuesday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.