Watch amazing dancers as hundreds gather to celebrate culture

People and performers from a wide-variety of backgrounds and cultures gathered at the Orange Southcourt on Saturday to celebrate Harmony Day.
Migrant support officer Anni Gallagher described the event as a success with food selling out and people joining the entertainment at the end of the day.
"We were really pleased because we easily doubled numbers of people attending, we had all the food [stalls] sold out," Ms Gallagher said.
"It's so important to have these sorts of the events, it brings the people from all the different cultures together to share, to dance, to chat, to eat and it was lovely to see such a wide representation and so many cultures there right across the festival really.
"You had a whole lot of people from the community, the wider community, the multicultural community and I was really proud because I have some multicultural groups in Cowra, Forbes and Parkes and what do you know, there were people who came across from those places too.
She said there were three new food stalls in addition to three that had been at the event in the past.
"We had Ukraine, Nepalese, and Colombian, they were our three new ones, and then we had the Indonesian, Indigenous and Sri Lanken," she said.
"We also had Headspace, they always bring their lemonade stand and they raise money for their programs from that lemonade stand and they had a really big success because it was such a hot afternoon, everyone was seeking them out.
"The NSW Regional Islamic Centre, with the mosque there, they always provide a beautiful array of deserts but they want to give them away free, so when people went to have something as a meal they could then go and have a free dessert."
There were also additional performers this year due to funding from Multicultural NSW and from Orange City Council.
"I think that helped our local performers who haven't come on board before. We had new performers come on board as well."
She said the main performers were the Bhangra Dancers, their name is Waris Punjab De Canberra, and we had beautiful Ukraine dancers, they were from the Ukraine Youth Association from Sydney and they travelled up with their families.
There were also African singers and drummers, folk performer Nerida Cuddy from Canowindra.
There were also Indian scarves, jewellery and henna hand painting.
Ms Gallagher said she's seen a change in the Orange multicultural community since she took on the role with new cultural groups forming.
"Many years ago I would have said there were 70 cultural groups represented in Orange and that was just me going through the people that I'd met and it must be in the 90s now because there are just so many new ones coming all the time and of course each of the groups have grown," she said.
She said the Indian sub-continent is the largest group in Orange as indicated by the Census.
The Harmony Day event was the last of three events that was held to celebrate Harmony Day including a Together in Harmony Garden Party for community leaders and multicultural groups on March 10 and a Harmony Cup soccer gala game that saw members of the Orange Nepalese community go down to a Nepalese team from Bathurst on Sunday, March 12.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
