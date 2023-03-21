Lithgow has emerged as the home of greyhound racing in the Central West, for the meantime, after confirmation of a $3 million upgrade to the city's Donald Street complex.
Orange and Bathurst have been the frontrunners to house a new, multi-million dollar greyhound training and racing facility after Kennerson Park, located at Bathurst, was hit hard by floods.
There hasn't been a greyhound race meeting at Bathurst since November, 2022.
At an Orange council meeting in March, council voted to actively work with peak industry bodies to enable construction of a "best-in-the-world" greyhound racing facility in Orange, possibly at the old Highlands Paceway trotting track.
"The revenue and numbers here speak for themselves," Cr Jeff Whitton - who has campaigned for the project and brought the motion to council - said.
"It is a great opportunity ... this is not bringing a new industry to Orange - it is returning the industry to Orange."
Last wee, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) Chief Executive Officer Mr Rob Macaulay announced a $3 million upgrade at the Lithgow track that will see the venue host weekly TAB racing when completed.
The hunt for a more permanent home for greyhound racing in the Central West continues, Mr Macauley said.
At Lithgow, Mr Macaulay added GRNSW would fully fund a complete rebuild of the track - including the latest safety and state of the art welfare measures - as well as new facilities at the site.
Work will begin immediately, and when the rebuild at Lithgow is completed the track will be at TAB standard and able to stage 52 TAB meetings a year.
"This is tremendous news for our industry and particularly for its participants in the Central West," Mr Macaulay said.
"Regardless of what might occur in relation to a replacement track (at Orange or Bathurst), this announcement about Lithgow will not only be an interim measure for those participants, but part of the permanent solution for racing in the Central West.
The Lithgow club has a long history in the sport, dating back to the turn of the 20th century when the Lithgow Coursing Club was formed in 1901, before the "tin hare" was introduced to Lithgow in 1928.
The racetrack has always attached participants from the Central West, but also those from Sydney who would regularly trek across the mountains each week to race.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.