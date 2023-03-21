Byng Street Hotel won the bronze award at the 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in the 4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation category for the second year in a row.
The hotel's owner's Thomas and Kristen Nock travelled to the ceremony to receive the award on Friday.
The hotel opened in 2019 at the start of the pandemic and last year it won the 4 to 4.5 star accommodation gold medal at the NSW Tourism Awards and then bronze at the Australian awards.
Mr and Mrs Nock are the focus of the Central Western Daily's five questions this week.
How did you feel when you went up to collect the bronze award?
We are very proud to have finished so high up the ladder in what is a very competitive category in the Australian Tourism Awards.
We feel that for a small independent hotel this result is rewarding as we are often up against national chains with far larger scope for service and marketing.
To have won the bronze award two years in row means we are consistent in the offering and confirms the high regard we are held by our guests and our industry.
What do you think the win will mean for the business?
Awards such as this expose you to more of the market. Showing a consistency of high level of product means more travellers will take the opportunity to stay with confidence.
Our best form of marketing is to continue to provide an excellent service and have those guests go home and spread the word that The Byng Street Hotel is a great place to stay and experience all that the Orange region has to offer.
How much have you seen the business grow over the years since the hotel opened?
Opening only four months before the first round of COVID, we have seen our fair share of ups and downs.
With NSW being locked down to interstate travel for a year, we did find that we were discovered more quickly by the Sydney market then would have happened without the lockdown.
The second round of COVID did see a halt to a lot of momentum that we had gained, so this was frustrating.
We are now seeing a return to normal, prepandemic business for the Orange region.
While we were heavily reliant on tourism initially, we are seeing an upswing in the numbers of corporate travellers which is good for mid-week business. Weekends in general are always strong.
What have been the greatest challenges since you opened?
No newly opened business would have predicted COVID as something they need to plan for.
Finding the right staff for the hotel is particularly challenging, especially with the current challenges in the rental market with potentially great staff from out of town not being able to find anywhere to live.
Restrictions on how we are able to operate, imposed on us by Orange City Council, continues to challenge a business that would like to be able to provide more services for Orange the local Orange community.
What reflection do you think this has on tourism in Orange?
We believe that in offering a unique destination for the Orange region, we have been able to bring persons to the region that may not have considered to come in the past.
Once here they not only have a fantastic place to stay, but then they have all the best of Orange laid out before them.
There is such a large number of travellers who are truly surprised by the diversity of offering and the level of sophistcation.
They are surprised when they cannot walk into our best restaurants on a Friday or Saturday night.
They often say they will be back as there was far more to do and experience then they realised.
With additional attractions in the pipeline, it is great to keep people coming back to the region for new experiences. And of course, telling their friends.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
