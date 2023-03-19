Bjorn Baker and Towac Park have gone hand in hand for the past few years.
The Warwick Farm-based trainer has had a stranglehold on almost every race meeting of late, with the New Zealander sending a winner out west on almost every occasion.
And now Baker will have a chance at Orange's biggest race meeting of the year after Iknowastar raced home with ease in the Orange Cup Prelude on Sunday.
Having won the Cup last year with Shameonus, Baker's love affair with Towac Park has continued and it's likely the three-year-old gelding will be a big chance at victory come April 14.
Bookmakers and punters alike were given a glimpse at what Iknowastar can do in Race 3 of the Legends Day meeting, with jockey Robbie Dolan holding the lead for the whole race.
Dolan said such a strong start was the plan from the outset.
"(The plan was) go to the front, sort of let him roll along in a nice rhythm and just waited for them a little bit in the bottom bend but he was too good in the end," he said.
Early on, the gelding held a five length lead as it powered away from competitors before Dolan gave it a rest on approach to the home straight.
Dolan then kicked the three-year-old into gear, finishing with just over a half a length win ahead of Michael Mulholland's Sea of Flames.
The jockey said he wasn't too concerned when the second placed finisher looked strong towards the end.
"It was pretty easy at the end - I was pretty easy on him in the last 100 metres and he should be going to the Orange Cup next," he said.
"He'll be hard to beat."
Dolan's warning for the rest of the potential Orange Cup pack will likely have bookmakers pushing the gelding into the favourite spot - with the jockey appearing to let him roam without too much rush over the 1610 metres.
Such ease on the track from Iknowastar might come down to its size, with one owner heard to be referring to it as a 'Bulldog' while track-side.
Dolan agreed that's a fair description of the winner.
"He's only small but he's got a bit of fight in him so that's always good," he laughed.
The win at Towac made it four in a row for Iknowastar, having claimed victory at Mudgee, Orange and Goulburn in the lead up to that result. The previous three rides had Brad Rawiller in the saddle.
Narromine-based Wild Rocket scored a third for Kylie Kennedy while Mulholland's Reward Seeker was fourth.
John Rolfe's Dubai Centre came fifth before James Ponsonby's James Barrie and Norm Lewis' Power Legend rounded off the rest of the field.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
