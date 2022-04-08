news, local-news,

On Thursday, Warwick Farm horse trainer Bjorn Baker referred to Ashley Morgan as "one of the leading riders in New South Wales" ahead of the Orange Gold Cup carnival. How right he was as the experienced jockey rode two winners for the Baker stable including the coveted Orange Gold Cup. In the Race 6, the Cup Day Sprint, Baker's Quiet Riot never looked like losing, maintaining the lead for the majority of the race before winning by just under one length. Quiet Riot's win no doubt would've made for a happy trainer who said pre-race "If he doesn't live up to that (top horse ability) this preparation we'll be disappointed". Following the Spring came the big one. The event hundreds of race-goers had embarked on Towac Park for with 11 horses competing after multiple scratchings. On a Heavy 8, the race was a winner for Warwick Farm trainers with Baker's Shameonus coming 1st and Ita placing second while Gary Portelli's Picaro finished third. Morgan, who rode Shameonus to a prelude victory on March 20, said despite things not going to plan, the gelding showed his worth. "The plan was to lead but everyone got near the fence and when that horse got inside me I was happy to just sit where I was," he said. "When the other horse went I got a bit of cover then at the half mile I thought I'd get going because they're going to have to chase me on a heavy track. "I probably went about 100m early but it was a good training effort and good effort with the horse." Morgan also paid thanks to his successful trainer after selecting him for the two wins. "Bjorn has been supporting me with these types of meeting so it's good to get the results for him," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

