'The kid rode him great today': Sage advice and solid ride delivers for Smith

Alison Smith has been around the racing industry for a long time and over that time, she's sure to have picked up some decent advice.
With that in mind, it comes with no surprise the Orange-based trainer paid homage to Reggie Priest after How's It Kev's win in the final race at Towac Park on Sunday.
The five-year-old gelding came into the event off the back of a second place at Coonamble on March 12, and while that might seem like a short turnaround, Smith reflected on the advice Priest gave her when providing a reason.
"I had a former trainer in Reggie Priest tell me one day you're better off starting your horses at home on your home track," she said.
"It doesn't take much out of them (in comparison to) if you've got to put them on a float and take them a couple hours.
"You're better off if the distance is right start them at home, it was the right race, a country boosted is the right race."
Smith was in the mood for praising many racing identities, and gave her second lot of compliments to her apprentice jockey William Stanley.
After riding the gelding at Orange on February 27 for a third placed finish, Stanley was given a rest from the five-year-old with Ashley Morgan racing him to second at Coonamble.
Smith then brought Stanley back for the Legends Day meeting and the local jockey returned the favour.
"The kid rode him great today, he rode him really well," she said.
"There was a lot of pressure on him, he didn't do anything wrong on him at Orange last start but sometimes maybe you just need to try a senior (jockey), he is an apprentice for a reason but he re-paid the faith today and got the job done."
With nine horses entered throughout the day, Smith had plenty of chances but had to wait until the end for a first place.
Her next best finish was Loch Anton Lady who placed third in Race 5.
Smith said the message to Stanley leading into the race was to hold off from the lead until late, and he delivered promptly with the five-year-old storming home down the straight.
"(The instruction was) have him sit off them, he got to the lead by default at Coonamble the other day and was a little bit vulnerable at the end there - take nothing away from the winner, it won well at Coonamble," she said.
After a long lay off, the final race at Towac was How's It Kev's seventh this prep, making for two wins after a victory at home on January 15. The Country Championships qualifier at Mudgee on February 19 was a seventh placed finish with a third place at Orange following on from that.
The previous prep saw him race in the Country Championships at Royal Randwick, finishing fifth along with a first at Wellington and second at Orange on December 28 2021.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
