Two years ago, Max Wilson was aiming to make his way into Orange Hawks' under 18s side.
Then, at a regular touch football training, he suffered one of the worst possible football injuries by tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
It was not a quick recovery at all - with a 12-month wait for surgery.
"With COVID too it was a long process waiting to get surgery," he said.
But with that wait came plenty of time to do his own research. Throw in a Certificate III in Fitness and Wilson had a handy base to start his own rehabilitation.
"There was a lot of time spent in the gym doing my own sort of thing then I finally got surgery a year later," he said.
"It took me out of action for 12 months - then I had to do my rehab by myself (after surgery), go to the gym and I did that pretty well.
"I did my Cert III in fitness while at school, so learning all that helped me get an understanding of what I can and can't do, so there was a bit of researching for my own knowledge that got me through it."
While a lot of Wilson's own studies played a role in the recovery process, there was the obvious advice from professionals.
"I went to Orange Aboriginal Medical Centre, and there's a sports physiotherapist from the Roosters that comes once every month," he said.
"I saw him and he gave me a list of what to do and just said it's all up to you and how you want to do things. He gave me a plan and procedure, I stuck to that and changed it a bit and did it my way towards the end."
Now, the comeback is on.
And in Wilson's words, it's been a 'long journey'.
The Bloomfield Tigers junior is a regular at Orange Hawks pre-season, consistently leading the way in all fitness drills.
Having missed out on two years of footy, the 18s age group has gone past him, but now it's time for a move into the senior grades.
Wilson's first game back didn't come in a Hawks shirt though, it was in an Orangutans jersey.
With the Orange-based side playing its inaugural season in the under 21s Western Premiership, Wilson - normally a halfback - has featured at fullback all season.
"It was different, being out for so long now," he said.
"Watching from the sideline you see a different side of the game which probably actually helps in a way. You see the game a lot better and getting my confidence back is the main thing."
Wilson's return, in a position he hadn't played much of before, was made even harder by the fact Orange and Nyngan sported similar colour jerseys.
Any bombs that came his way were tough, with an inability to recognise if a team-mate or opponent was coming towards him - but importantly he got through it unscathed.
"You didn't know who you were running at or where to go, it made it that extra bit harder," he laughed.
Overall though, Wilson was just excited to be back on the field and have the opportunity to play in a grand final after the Orangutans made it through to the decider.
"It feels good being the first year back playing footy again, especially having Hawks and CYMS combined together it's pretty cool to do it as an Orange team together and hopefully get the win - we've gelled pretty good together," he said.
Once the 21s season ends though, the halfback's full focus will be towards playing in a two blues jersey.
With players like Matt Boss, Scott Rosser and Ben Blimka all options in the halves, Wilson's prepared to work hard to try and get his crack in the top side.
"I want to try and crack first grade this year," he said.
"I'll have to be patient with that, tick little boxes and take my opportunity when it comes."
And he knows exactly how to impress coach Shane Rodney too.
"If you train well he'll give you a shot, which is the best part about him," he said.
Wilson's Orangutans will play Bathurst St Pat's in the grand final at Forbes on the weekend while Hawks will have its second pre-season trial against Emu Plains on Saturday at Pride Park.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
