Hey Rosey's kitchen honcho gears up for debut at FOOD Week

What started with enrolling in a Liberal Studies degree wound up in peeling 20 kilogram bags of onions in a Balmain café at the age of 19.
But that tear-inducing exercise also lead him to cooking in the capital city of Lima, landing kitchen boss at Dear Sainte Eloise in Potts Point and then eventually, to settling right here in the Colour City.
New chef in town from Newtown in Sydney, Hugh Piper, 31, relocated to Orange at the start of 2022 before grabbing the role of head kitchen honcho at Summer Street's recently-opened wine bar, Hey Rosie.
"My brother [Orange DJs, Chris Rawlins] has been here for years now, so my wife and I were visiting a fair bit and we loved it out here," Mr Piper said.
"After a couple of years of lockdowns we realised maybe we didn't need Sydney and all of it's craziness.
"And we were wanting a bit more space and a slightly slower pace of life and we're loving that."
While working at Hey Rosie to help in "bringing a real city bar vibe" to Orange, Mr Piper's also been getting ready to dole out the first course at the Sampson Street Long Lunch.
One of the most anticipated gigs on the Orange FOOD Week calendar, he's been "really excited' while also prepping to cater a special dinner at See Saw Wines' new cellar doors on March 30.
Bringing some of the best cultural dishes to the table from his heritage, he'll be cooking under the name of his very own Peruvian pop-up business.
"I'd opened my own café in Alexandria called The Copper Mill, but I went into cooking full-time after that and did a couple of unpaid internships in kitchens in Lima," Mr Piper said.
"One of the kitchens in Peru at the time was ranked 14th from the world's best in South America and with my mum's side being from there, I also got to visit family and learn a bit more about the food and culture there.
I think that experience definitely has shaped me in my career today and the reason I launched [Buena Vista Ceviche Club].- Hugh Piper on drawing inspiration from Peruvian heritage.
He said the ceviche recipe itself is probably the most famous Peruvian dish he makes, which is a raw fish dressed with lime, coriander and chilli.
"I mean the other more well-known dish in Peru called 'cuy' involves guinea pig," he said.
"But people might have an issue with that here."
But it's really been about the fun that "the hustle and bustle of service" has brought, especially when it comes to cooking.
For Mr Piper, it's where he first discovered the perfect place where his need to be moving and doing things with his hands felt the most logical.
"I'd asked for shifts at that first café I worked in and being in the kitchen, I thought 'yep, this makes sense'," he said.
"And I love that aspect of hospitality where it brings 'all sorts' and it's generally a very accepting industry, but like every industry, it's not without it's problems.
"For a long time it's been a bit of a 'boy's club', but that's definitely changing."
Though the biggest part to it all Mr Piper described as an emotionally expressive outlet.
That is, where he's able to turn food into art.
"It's more about being able to put my personality into food and into creating different dishes, it's a kind of artistic expression for me," he said.
"And I think it's about the approach to things as well, because as much as food is my career and my passion and I love it, at the same time it doesn't necessarily need to be something that's taken too seriously.
Food should be free and fun and accessible for all.- Hey Rosie's head chef, Hugh Piper.
Working "super seasonally", the chef plans and designs each of his menus around the region's best produce at any given time.
While this keeps him on his creative toes, it's also the locals and opportunities across the Central West that he said have kept him here.
"The people have been one of the nicest things, they've been so welcoming, helpful and friendly," Mr Piper said.
"And you're always looking at half-an-hour commutes in Sydney at a minimum, so if we get an early mark from work we can duck out and go to the falls or the lake, very quickly you're able to have that change of scenery.
"There's so much hidden time that you get back in your day-to-day here, we're really loving it."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
