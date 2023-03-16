Multiple homes destroyed as devastating bushfire rated one of NSW's worst

Family homes have been destroyed as the full scale of Central West bushfire destruction comes into focus. Emergency services describe it as the worst since Black Summer and "further threats" remain.
A blaze has been raging across about 18000 hectares outside Hill End since March 5. Increasingly dangerous conditions are forecast for the week's remainder.
RFS inspector Troy Gersback told the Central Western Daily at least 19 buildings were destroyed, including six homes. A further 18 are damaged (info below).
Hundreds of sheep and other livestock have been euthanized at the Hill End site since Monday. Injuries to residents are not reported.
"Yes this is [the worst blaze since Black Summer 2019/20] ... burning under extreme conditions, this fire escalated rapidly burning through dry fuels and rugged, isolated terrain," inspector TroyGersback said.
"Given how dry the wider landscape remains, the threat to the community from any new fires that start under these elevated conditions is very real.
"With the return of elevated fire danger conditions tomorrow, having a fire of this size in the landscape has the potential to pose further threats to the community.
"That said, firefighters ... have worked tirelessly over the past 72 hours to consolidate containment lines and extinguish hot spots along the fire edge to reduce this potential."
Investigations into the cause are ongoing. Emergency services have warned against discarding possible ignition sources including cigarette butts.
On Wednesday politicians said it would be inappropriate and unhelpful to visit the site. One revived the infamous 'hold a hose' gaffe in the process.
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Member for Orange Andrew Gee joined about 200 volunteers in the firefight.
The fire risk remains high. Orange is forecast to top 29 degrees on Thursday, and 32 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Fires near Toogong and Wellington continue to burn.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.