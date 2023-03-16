CYMS hoping more upcoming footy means more personnel after player call out

August last year, Orange CYMS were only 11 points away from an inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final appearance.
With Daniel Mortimer leading the way, CYMS were so close to ultimate glory, before suffering a 40-30 loss in the preliminary final against Forbes Magpies who would eventually go on to win the competition.
Fast forward to today and that CYMS side has been decimated.
It's not because of an intentional mass exodus, it's simply down to retirement and relocation for the majority of players or a change back to a former club.
From that preliminary finals starting 13, fullback Nick Murphy is playing SG Ball at Penrith Panthers, Dion Jones and Ethan Bereyne have moved back to Orange United Warriors, Mortimer has retired while Alex McMillan and Liam Kennedy have both relocated. Regular starters Joey Lasagavibau and Lachie Munro have also departed with the former at Manildra and the latter moving to Albury.
Players like Liam Wilson, Pat Williams, Marcel Ikinofo, captain-coach Ethan McKellar, Josh Board and Cam Jones are still around but there's a significant need for re-enforcements.
That requirement has gone so far that the club put 'ego aside' and posted on Facebook about a need for players in recent days. This came after a forfeit in CYMS' second game of the Bathurst Knockout against Lithgow Workies due to injuries in the first match.
With the Foundation Fathers Cup trial match scheduled for April 1 against Dubbo CYMS, president Cam Jones is confident they'll have enough players for the match.
"Hopefully we should be good ... the more footy we have coming up the more we have to look forward to and the more people will get to training," he said.
Jones added the post from Monday night had created interest from potential players.
"We put it up and had a couple new blokes to training on Tuesday which was awesome, and I've had a couple messages since then," he said.
"That's another hopefully four or five straight away and that's without people that haven't played in a while that might be keen to come back.
"For those people that have been umming and ahhing to play, hopefully it helps them to realise that things aren't as good player number wise. It's not just us as a club, it's happening everywhere, so hopefully it makes people realise they are needed and if they're thinking about having a run it pushes them in the right direction."
CYMS will also play in the Reserve Grade Knockout at Blayney on March 25 and Jones predicts the forfeit from the second match at Bathurst presents an opportunity for a similar squad to play in that competition.
"We're hoping to field a similar squad as we did at the Bathurst Knockout, Ethan (McKellar) and Marcel (Ikinofo) are representative players so probably they won't be able to play but the rest of us are probably eligible," he said.
"We haven't picked a first or reserve grade side so we're starting from scratch ... there's a few new blokes to the club and hopefully it gives them another chance to show what they can do and the 18s coming up."
Jones said Lithgow have also discussed a potential opportunity for a trial match before the season starts.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
