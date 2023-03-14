Well the cream has really risen to the top in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition, with our regular faces making their mark once again.
With three centuries, it wasn't hard to pick the batting line-up while the bowling was a little more difficult thanks to aggressive batting.
But alas, here we are, the final team of the week for the 2022/23 season.
And we have our winner for the Central Western Daily's player of the year, with one player securing a final vote to claim the most coveted title in world cricket.
So, let's get into it.
It's taken all season, but Corben finally has a century.
The Cavaliers skipper has been consistent across 2022 and 2023 but a maximum milestone has struggled to come his way - until Saturday.
Corben thrived at Loco Oval to deliver a victory for Cavaliers as it hits finals with plenty of momentum.
Third century of the season for Shoemark who finished leading run-scorer for the competition with 628 runs at 52.33.
While it was a disappointing season for the men in light blue, Shoemark did his best to get them to sixth and the side will need his power again when the new season comes around.
Chasing 315 with half a day left, St Pat's needed to start extremely well.
And it was Brien who got the ball rolling with a scintillating 98 runs at the top of the order to help his side stay in the finals hunt.
Just like his brother, Brien needed to bat aggressive and that he did with 74 runs that included 11 4's.
The two Brien's were instrumental in getting St Pat's over the line against ORC, sealing a finals spot by chasing down the total in 46.2 overs.
The top order batsman also finished third on the run-scorers list with 608 at 76.
Neily saved his best till last against Bathurst City Redbacks, winding back the clock with a superb hundred, becoming the fourth CYMS player to score a century this season.
When Cavaliers play CYMS in the semi-final, its bowlers will need to be on their game playing against a side that bats so deep.
We can't believe it's taken till the final round for Sellers to make this side, but here he is.
It was a devastating day for ORC, missing out on finals against St Pat's but Sellers did his best to keep them in the game with 61.
And here he is - the Central Western Daily's player of the year. As mentioned, the most coveted award in world cricket.
Qureshi has done the job for his side almost every week, and sits sixth on the leading run-scorers list with 436 at 72.67 and 14th on the bowler's tally, taking 16 at 14.25.
The middle-order batsman was at his consistent best again on Saturday, scoring 61 not out against Centrals and snaring 3/16 from five overs.
Once again, Sammy Mac is sitting lower on the order than he usually would. But once again, the opening batsman is this side for his bowling.
Macpherson took an outstanding 6/51 from 15 overs with his first five wickets coming from Central's top five.
While Macpherson was down the order because of his bowling, Knox is down the order because, well, that's where he batted on Saturday.
However, he didn't bowl against CYMS, he just batted, and batted, and batted.
Knox was 34 not out coming into the second day, and he was the final wicket to fall on day two with a sensational 103.
The youngster previously played Presidents Cup last season and provides light at the end of the tunnel for the Redbacks.
Another youngster in our side, and another youngster making his first appearance.
Blowes did a job for Cavs while the rest of the bowlers couldn't break through on a flat deck, apart from the competition's eventual leading wicket-taker Kyle Buckley.
The Orange junior representative captain finished with 2/14 from his nine overs.
When ORC started day two, five wickets down, Fearnley made it his mission to end the innings as quickly as possible so St Pat's had a chance at finals.
Fearnley in fact took four of the remaining wickets, to finish with 4/44 from 13.4 overs.
Team of the week leaderboard:
Seven appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Six - Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Matt Corben.
Five - David Rogerson, Connor Slattery, Henry Shoemark, Sam Macpherson.
Four - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, David Henderson, Josh Coyte, Stephen Fairley, Kyle Buckley, Matt Fearnley, Dave Neil.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Lachlan Skelly, Cohen Schubert, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Russell Gardner, Flynn Taylor, Rory Daburger.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Will Oldham, Cooper Stephen, Adam Ryan, Charlie Tink, Yousuf Qureshi, Ryan Peacock, Wes Lummis, Peter Gott, Matt Stephen, Cohen Schubert, Hugh Le Lievre, Jay Webber, Matt Powell, Bailey Brien.
One - Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Mitch Taylor, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh, Hayden Goodsell, Campbell Baker, Shaun Grenfell, Hugh Taylor, Josh Ward, Trent Fitzpatrick, David Sellers, Hamish Siegert, Wayne Sellers, Thomas Blowes, Joshua Knox.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
