We've finally come to the end of the regular season.
With one final round of Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week honours to dish out before we announce our team of the year, there were plenty of players who stuck their hand up for one final crack at glory.
Without further adieu, let's see who rounded out the Central Western Daily's final ODCA TOTW for the 2022/23 season.
In what was a great day to be a Warrior, the wicket-keeper's inclusion is the first of six City stars to crack the list.
For O'Keeffe, it was his work with the willow rather than the gloves that earned him the honour, drawing comparisons in both disciplines to Pakistan's Akmal brothers by this particular pundit.
Having been set 177 for victory in their second grade clash against Centrals, City were in total control the whole way, in big part thanks to O'Keeffe's 82.
His partner in crime was Harper.
His 71 not out combined helped City run away with victory in just the 25th over of the innings, securing them a bonus point for their efforts. Throw in a cheeky three-fa with the ball and his selection was a no-brainer.
If these two can continue on with this kind of form, they will be tough to beat in next week's finals game against Cavaliers.
It was a tough season for the boys from Spring Hill, with Bingham not enjoying the same individual success as in years gone by.
But he had one more good showing saved up for the season, notching 57 - his second highest score of the campaign - against Kinross.
Like our opening duo, there was more than one who got in on the action.
Harvey enjoyed a spectacular season with both bat and ball, and he ended it with another genuine all-round performance as well.
Combined with Bingham's 57, Harvey's 79 helped Spring Hill to a respectable 166 from their 40 overs.
It proved not to be enough however, as the students chased down the target with one ball to spare and nine wickets down.
A look at the raw numbers themselves don't tell the whole story about Hamling's heroics.
In City's Centenary Cup match against Kinross, Hamling came to the crease with a tricky total to chase down. 116 was what the students set the Warriors and Hamling would prove the anchor in the thriller.
Finishing with 26 from 69 deliveries, Hamling lost his wicket with four runs still needed for victory, but had done enough that his side managed to get over the line on the very last ball.
With third place already locked in, Cavs had little to gain from their third grade match against CYMS, apart from play spoiler.
With wickets falling all around him, it was Pavy's 30 from 41 which gave Cavs a sniff in the game. It would ultimately prove not enough, but heading into finals, there's never a bad time to score a few runs.
The Rocket was back at his best, ripping through Centrals' middle-order in the sides' third grade clash.
With City needing to win to have any chance of finishing top of their ladder, it proved an easy task for the Warriors in a game led by Streater.
Picking up 4-23 off his eight overs, he helped dismiss the red and blacks for just 98, a score that would prove easy for the Warriors to chase down.
In second grade, CYMS needed victory to nab their own minor premiership and things were looking a little wobbly for the green and golds early on.
In stepped French, who span his side to victory to the tune of 5-8. From 1-61 to all out for 91, if CYMS bring that same energy to the finals, they will be a hard side to beat.
Man oh man, can anybody stop Brant from bagging wickets?
After securing just six scalps through his first nine games of the year, the City all-rounder has produced back-to-back four wicket hauls (albeit nearly a month apart).
Having stormed home in the back half of the season, another wicket-taker is the last thing opposition batting line-ups want to face.
Speaking of four-wicket hauls, Eleftheriou produced a man-of-the-match performance to secure a grand final spot for CYMS' third grade side.
Wickets included the previously mentioned Pavy, Cavs captain Nic Drage and he also produced a caught and bowled so cool, calm and collected that you would have thought he was playing cricket in the snow.
Finishing with 4-24, he helped bowl Cavs out for 105, a total CYMS would chase with 20 overs left and four wickets still in the shed.
The final name on our list caps off what was a wonderful day for the Warriors.
The in-swinging extraordinaire ripped through Centrals' tail to the tune of 4-13 in their third grade victory and will one to keep an eye on come finals as a potential match-winner.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
