Jason Cluderay, 52, to be sentenced in Bathurst Local Court over smashing Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee's office window

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
March 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The damage to Member for Calare Andrew Gee's Bathurst office took place during the night of February 17.

Charges have been found proven against a 52-year-old man accused of smashing the glass frontage at one of Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee's offices.

