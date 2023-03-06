Central Western Daily
Bill Connolly takes part in first ever Orange Running Festival at 100

Updated March 6 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Orange Grove Care Community member Bill Connolly took part in the Orange Running Festival at 100 years of age. Picture by Carla Freedman.

It was wet, it was cold, but Bill Connolly was loving life nevertheless as he took part in the Orange Running Festival at 100 years of age.

