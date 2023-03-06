It was wet, it was cold, but Bill Connolly was loving life nevertheless as he took part in the Orange Running Festival at 100 years of age.
The Orange Grove Care Community member was one of eight residents that took part in the mile on Saturday, something his son Ross Connolly thought was a wonderful initiative.
"I believe it was the organisers of the festival which invited care homes around the area to take part, but because of the weather, some others might have decided not to participate. But Orange Grove decided to go out. Whether dad had any opportunity to say yes or no, I don't know," Mr Connolly joked.
Not only did the 100-year-old Mr Connolly take part in the event, it was the first time he had ever done so.
In support, was his son to cheer him on.
"I thought it would be nice to support him in it, even if he's only in the wheelchair," the son said.
"I think he enjoyed getting out of the nursing home and participating in something like that was a bit of a novelty for him."
It's that ability to still get out and about on occasion for which Mr Connolly truly enjoys.
"He likes to get out and have a look around," Mr Connolly's son added.
"He loves to go for a drive and have a look around, because physically, he can't really do much anymore. One of his favourite things is to go to Stan's Fish and Chips shop and have a hamburger there. That's the kind of thing he loves to do."
Having turned 100 on August 30, 2022, Mr Connolly is already eyeing off another birthday celebration.
But on Saturday, he had to settle for a finisher's medal as he crossed.
"He even got mentioned over the loud speaker system that he was participating," his son added.
"For him to get a medal at the end of it, was pretty good to watch."
Margaret Irish is Orange Grove's general manager and said it was always a joy to watch the facility's members take part in as many activities as possible.
"We have a fundamental belief that just because you're older, doesn't mean you can't engage with your community," she said.
"We find ways to say yes."
Ms Irish said it meant the world to be able to provide an outlet for people like Bill Connolly to stay in touch with the city.
"For us, our mantra is we bring joy to those we care for," she said.
"It's all about how we can support them to have joy."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
