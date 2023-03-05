CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the Bonnor Cup grand final Cricket game at Wade Park and the Oriana Gardens.
On Saturday, Carla went to the Altitude wine event at Lake Canobolas and the Running Festival at Gosling Creek. Carla also went along to the Fairbridge reunion at the Orange Ex-Services club and the Ophir Hotel.
On Sunday Jude was at the Orange Running Festival at Gosling Creek.
