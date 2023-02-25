Central Western Daily
Australia's first 'smart ute' takes itself for a test drive in Central West NSW

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 26 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:00am
Australia's very first Smart Ute is taking itself for a test drive around the streets of Dubbo in the next phase of a project researchers hope will help shape the nation's transport future.

