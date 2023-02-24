Police have charged a man after an investigation into a string of alleged offences in Nyngan and Cobar.
Following inquiries, Strike Force Schwinghammer police arrested a 27-year-old man in Nyngan at 3pm on Wednesday, February 22.
The man was taken to Nyngan Police Station and charged with 29 offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Thursday, April 20.
