Not many retired Wallabies know better the importance of regional Australia to rugby union's prosperity than David Lyons.
Having grown up in Molong, Lyons was given the moniker 'Molong Mauler' by commentator Gordon Bray during his 46-match career with the Wallabies and is one of the areas major success stories.
Last weekend, Lyons returned to where it all began at Molong Recreation Ground to tutor the next crop of Molong Magpies stars, along with former teammates Stirling Mortlock and Owen Finegan.
For the former back-rower it was a full circle moment that he cherished.
"It was a really good for me to come back, I was on the very oval where I played my first ever game of rugby," he said.
"At one stage I was a little 12-year-old kid on that ground and to be able to go do that (clinic) for the kids in the town was great for myself and Stirling and Owen too."
Having been part of the Classic Wallabies events over the years, Saturday wasn't Lyons first time coaching at those sort of clinics, however it had been a while since he'd stepped on to the hallowed turf of 'The Rec'.
His former coach, Eddie Jones - who recently returned to the Wallabies hot seat - spoke of the need to improve grassroots rugby after his appointment.
Lyons agreed with his old mentor on the importance of ensuring players in the regions have enough access to resources and the advice of some of the country's best.
"It's very important, the thing about rugby is you've got to build it at both ends. We need a good, successful Wallabies team for these kids to look up to and aspire to be but then you need to get out and about to see them face to face so they can relate to you," he said.
"That's particularly for people (in the bush), it's not a very far separation for any school rugby club and other areas in NSW where even if someone hasn't played there, someone knows someone that has played at that club or school. I think when you get out and do it, particularly when you go to a place you're from or have played for that team, it just brings home to those people that they can do it too and play the game and think 'he was just like I was'."
Lyons, who is now chairman at Sydney University Football Club added there's an importance to ensure city and country clubs are on the same wavelength in terms of how the game is played and the behaviours around it.
"It was great to get out with the kids, that's what rugby is about, no matter where you go in the world, people play the game or follow the game because of the values of it," he said.
"In the country and small regions it's really an opportunity for the community to come together and get together to celebrate what's good about their community and gives them an excuse to get away from work and talk. Small sporting clubs are the lifeblood of regional towns.
"I'm still really connected to the region and town (of Molong) ... it's a place very close to my heart."
Molong Magpies president Matt Steventon was glowing in his praise of the former Wallabies and similarly grateful for the presence of NSW Rugby's development officers.
"They were an amazing help, it was absolutely outstanding," he said.
Following on from the coaching clinic, the three former Wallabies were the special guest speakers at the 2023 season launch celebrating Molong's 70th anniversary.
Steventon was delighted by the 'fantastic venue, space, meal and amazing staff' of Molong RSL and mentioned further plans are in place for events later in the season which'll possibly include a Ball, Ladies Day and Old Boys Day.
Peter Evans will coach the Magpies Oilplus Cup side again after the drawn grand final last season against Coonabarabran Kookaburras.
"He's chomping at the bit to get stuck into the season," Steventon said.
"Heba Elkurdi from Downtown Fitness will be assisting us without pre-season fitness as well."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.