Central Western Daily
Exclusive

'Major overhaul' of Orange City Bowling Club planned

William Davis
By William Davis
February 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange City Bowling Club chair Ray Wilson at the club. Warrendine Street, Orange.

Orange City Bowling Club appears set for complete transformation, with a "major overhaul" devised to ensure long-term viability as competitors shut down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.