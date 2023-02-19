Orange City Bowling Club appears set for complete transformation, with a "major overhaul" devised to ensure long-term viability as competitors shut down.
Plans are subject to change, but the CWD understands construction of an "entirely new" multi-storey complex has been unanimously approved by membership.
This would likely incorporate a restaurant, bar, gaming machine area, function facilities, children's playground, and quiet seniors space.
Two new bowling greens are also proposed. One would by fully covered and feature artificial turf for year-round use.
"Today bowling clubs everywhere are closing down left, right, and centre ... we don't want that to happen here," club chair Ray Wilson said.
"It's about catering for the times. There's obviously fewer bowlers these days ... we're looking to make it a family-type facility."
Private residences or rental accommodation may also be incorporated into the layout to provide an ongoing income stream.
DA approval and other processes are likely to take about two years. Wilson said: "We'd like to start as soon as possible."
Existing facilities are expected to remain open during any construction work, keeping disruptions to a minimum.
Estimated costs for the project are unclear. Developer Oakstand is assisting with project planning.
Orange City Bowling Club was founded in 1899, with games initially held at the north end of Robertson Park.
The site at 61-89 Warrendine Street opened in 1968 and has undergone several major renovations.
At the time of the 2022 financial report, membership totalled 1738.
