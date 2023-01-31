Historic post office set for radical redesign

The historic Orange Post Office is inline for radical renovations as part of an Australia-first push to modernise.
The proposed 'community hub' design is pitched as a reimagining of Australia Post for the digital age. It will comprise retail space for local produce, banking facilities, service pods, a dining area, and twenty four-hour lobby.
Documents lodged with council reveal plans to almost-entirely gut and refit the interior, repainted the exterior from mustard to light grey, and install electric sliding doors.
Other alterations to the 144-year-old building at 222 Summer Street include updated signage, modification of the existing loading dock, and installation of new toilet, admin, and kitchenette facilities.
"The proposed refurbishment is intended to modernise and improve the customer experience ... while still maintaining and honouring the original urban character," attached documents say.
Australia Post CEO Paul Graham and Retail Executive manager Catriona Noble foreshadowed the overhaul in 2022, announcing Orange as the pilot location for the new 'community hub' layout plan.
"We used to be a letters business ... Now with the advent of the internet and email, what's the modern version of Australia Post?" Ms Nobel asked at the time.
Architectural designs and environmental and historic preservation plans have been lodged with Orange City Council and will be exhibited online until February 27 for public feedback.
A planned start date or estimated cost is yet to be confirmed. It's unclear if the site will remain open during renovations.
Orange Post Office was built in 1879 at a cost of about £6000. Postmaster General Saul Samuel opened the building in a ceremony on February 10, 1880.
Several major renovations were carried out during the 20th century, with the last in 1995. The exterior clock assembly was electrified in 1983.
The Summer Street building is protected via NSW's State Heritage Register and the 2011 Orange Local Environmental Plan.
Other protected sites in the vicinity include the L&L and RM brass footpath inlays, original enamel-coated sheet metal street signs, Myer and Grace Brothers buildings, and former AJS Bank.
Multinational consultancy firm Landini Associates filed the latest design plan on behalf of Australia Post.
