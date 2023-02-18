Central Western Daily
Exclusive

'Major' restoration of century-old Orange fountain nears completion

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 18 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whitney Fountain at Robertson Park is undergoing a 'major' restoration by Orange City Council.

After years of disuse, a historic Orange landmark is set to be brought back to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.