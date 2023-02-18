After years of disuse, a historic Orange landmark is set to be brought back to life.
The more-than-a-century-old marble Whitney Fountain at Robertson Park was turned off and emptied to save water during the last drought.
A subsequent investigation found extensive structural damage, with the pump broken and water leaking into the underground creek below.
A spokesperson for Orange City Council told the Central Western Daily a "major maintenance project" at the site is nearing completion.
A new pump was installed about six months ago. Years-old paint and bitumen-based waterproofing material has been stripped and replaced.
On Wednesday morning two workers could be seen applying a new coat of light blue "epoxy pool paint" to the bowl.
Council said the fountain "is expected to be back in action in coming months." Costs for the project are yet to be confirmed.
"We've been at council staff for years to try and do something about, and they've been fobbing us off with excuse after excuse," Cr Kevin Duffy said.
The Whitney Fountain was built in 1896 as a memorial to Orange man William Whitney, co-owner of the Cobb&Co stagecoach company.
An inscription says: "Presented to the Borough of Orange by the employees of Cobb&Co New South Wales and Queensland. In remembrance of William Franklin Whitney. Died at Carcoar Oct.31st 1894."
Orange is home to about 100 council-operated parks. At least four feature artificial fountains or ponds. Water features at Cook Park were refilled and restored in 2022.
Earlier this month funding for a "fountain and water spout" in the centre of Lake Canobolas was announced by the state government in the lead up to NSW's election.
"[This] will catch the eye of visitors ... and improve water quality for fish by boosting oxygen levels," acting Mayor Gerald Power said in a prepared media statement.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.