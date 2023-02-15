Stage two of developing Glenroi Oval's skate park is officially underway after a funding boost to get it up and running came through with the (extra) goods.
The design process kicked off on Tuesday following an announcement from Orange City Council, with its deputy mayor saying a unique layout is now being targeted.
This will give the budding park a more distinguished look from its crosstown competition.
"We're hoping it will offer something very distinct from the John Lomas Skate Park in Moulder Park," Cr Gerald Power said.
"And that it will be a recreational space we'll continue to develop and add to for years to come."
Part of the $530,000 boost from the NSW Liberal and Nationals' Stronger Country Communities Fund also includes two other projects to benefit the city.
For the path running along the western side of Duntryleague Golf Club, Wirrabarra Walk will also get new lighting.
The timeline for this installation will be made following council engaging with community members.
"We'll be talking with the neighbourhood to determine exactly what kind of lighting will be installed along Wirrabarra Walk, so that it can work both for residents and pedestrians who use that path every day," Cr Power said.
The third project to get a financial leg up will cover costs to see new shade shelters fitted at two local sites.
A playground located in the Poplars Estate in west Orange off The Escort Way, Lady Dorothy Cutler Park and Orange Aquatic Centre will be those lucky recipients.
We're looking at two new shade shelters at the [Orange] Aquatic Centre, one behind the diving pool which can double as shade for a marshalling area during swimming carnivals.- Orange's deputy mayor, Gerald Power.
"This grant will also let us build a fantastic new shade cover over the equipment at the Lady Dorothy Cutler playground."
Figures to fund all three of these projects totals $532,956 to be ploughed into Orange.
Glenroi's emerging skate park has secured $241,806 of this, lighting at Wirrabarra Walk grabbing $200,000, and shade coverings at the playground and pool sites coming in at $91,150.
These grants are on top of previously announced projects under the Stronger Country Communities Fund, such as the new splash park and shaded shelter and pathways at Lake Canobolas to name two.
For more information on the SCCF initiative, head online to the NSW Government website.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.