THE rising popularity of the Glenroi Youth Hub will be further boosted in the coming months with plans to upgrade the nearby skatepark.
Thanks to a $110,000 grant from Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations, which is being matched by Orange City Council, the existing concrete facility will be remodelled as part of the $220,000 first stage of the project, to produce a skatepark similar to the one at Anzac Park.
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power said the skatepark would then be expanded in stages as funding becomes available with the end-goal the creation of a park similar to John Lomas on Anson Street.
Cr Power said he frequently saw kids heading towards the John Lomas park and it would be great for Glenroi community to have a bigger skatepark closer to home.
"You only have to see the hundreds of children that visit the John Lomas skatepark each week to know what a popular facility this will be with residents in the Glenroi area and users of Glenroi Oval," he said.
"This project will be an important boost for the Glenroi community and a valuable recreational addition for the city, and will sit alongside a new $170,000 playground, new amenities block and barbecue facilities."
An expanded skatepark was included in the Glenroi Oval Master Plan, which was adopted by Orange City Council in 2020 for the enhancement and development of the area.
The existing asphalt basketball court will also be revamped with an extra court installed and its orientation changed from north to south instead of the current east-west.
Cr Power said it was great to see plans to upgrade the facilities at Glenroi Oval.
"It's a vital aspect of activity for Glenroi," he said, referring to the small skatepark.
"It really it needs an upgrade here. It's just something that is really required, to provide something for Glenroi, to give us something for our children. We've got good activities with the community hub here really taking off with some wonderful community engagement and afterschool stuff.
"So this is just another stepping stone."
Cadia provided the funding through its Legacy Fund, which works in partnership with community representatives to develop and deliver strategic projects which will leave a legacy on the local region.
Head of operations Thomas Lethbridge said it will be great to see the community facility become a reality.
"We're always looking for those lasting, long-term legacy items we can support in the local community," Mr Lethbridge said.
He explained the grant was allocated under the health pillar
"The new skatepark will increase community accessibility to facilities in the neighbourhood and provide a recreational outlet for youth which will have physical, mental and social health benefits.
"This donation will help create a facility that families will enjoy for decades to come and leave a lasting legacy in our local community."
While figures are yet to be tallied for the current financial year, Cadia has allocated $2m in funding in the previous two financial years to the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas.
Council hopes work on the first stage of the Glenroi skatepark will begin within three months, weather permitting.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
