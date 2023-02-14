Residents looking for a new breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, won't have to look much further when Guzman y Gomez comes to Dubbo in the next six months.
It will be the second store in the Central West with after GYG opened in Orange on Bathurst Road last year.
With plans to open the new GYG in June 2023, founder and CEO Steven Marks said Dubbo was an ideal location for them because of its growing population and "incredible community".
"We can't wait to introduce our favourite flavours to the region," he said.
GYG Dubbo will be located at 1 Spitfire Drive and will feature a dual drive thru as well as internal alfresco seating and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
"We are excited to be bringing GYG's fresh, made-to-order burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, nachos fries and the famous Cali-burrito, a burrito with fries in it, to Dubbo," he said.
"GYG restaurants channel the vibrant streets of Mexico with one-of-a-kind Mexican street art on the walls, coloured tiles and the high-energy crew paired with a playlist that keeps the mood fun."
GYG is on a mission to reinvent fast food because according to Mr Marks they genuinely believe that fast food doesn't have to mean bad food.
Guzman y Gomez is currently looking for a Dubbo franchisee to join the team.
"We love welcoming franchisees who are as obsessed with great food as we are," Mr Marks said.
If you are wanting to build a business with one of Australia's fastest growing brands you will:
According to Mr Marks a new restaurant typically costs between $700,000 and $1.1 million and you will need a minimum of net worth of $400,000 to obtain funding.
If this sounds like you reach out to https://www.guzmanygomez.com.au/franchising/.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
