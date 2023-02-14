A possible location for the proposed new Orange greyhound track has emerged - but one councillor says "this entire region will lose out" if a more proactive strategy to attract the industry to town isn't implemented.
The destruction of Bathurst's Kennerson Park during floods last year opened the door to a potential replacement in the Colour City. Lithgow, Dubbo, or a new facility in Bathurst have also been proposed.
Orange City Council staff have confirmed "preliminary" discussions with the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA). NSW MP Phil Donato championed the push.
However, a rift has emerged between Orange councillors over the best course of action. At its last meeting, the elected body rejected a proposal for information on the likely requirements and impacts of a new greyhound track to be compiled.
It instead backed a motion from Cr Tony Mileto - also the Nationals' candidate for Orange at the upcoming NSW election - to first write a letter to Bathurst Council seeking clarity on its desire to retain greyhound racing, effectively offering first right of refusal.
Cr Jeff Whitton is critical of this decision. He says a lack of proactive lobbying on behalf of Orange risks squandering an "big" opportunity, and increases the chance of greyhound racing leaving the Central West entirely.
"My theory is that if nobody's pushing for it ... then it will go somewhere else ... this entire region will lose out on jobs and income," Whitton told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"If [GBOTA wants to] look at Orange to build a premier track for the Central West that's going to generate jobs and income for our community, then we certainly should be grabbing it with both hands.
"The Greyhound Association isn't looking for council or the ratepayers to put their hand in their pocket in any way - the only role that we would play would be to welcome them with open arms and deal with any development applications.
"... We have an industry that wants to come to our city and we're saying 'oh no, let's leave it in Bathurst ... or we'll wait until Bathurst City Council make a decision.' Well, that's not how business works.
"Bathurst City Council will take care and represent the needs of the Bathurst community ... we should take care and look after the needs of the Orange community."
Rough estimates suggest construction of a 'Greyhound Centre of Excellence' - as the hypothetical facility has been dubbed - would cost about $15 million. A similar figure could be brought into the town's economy each year.
Orange hosted greyhound racing from the 1920s to 2005, when Wade Park's perimeter track was retired. The town and its surrounds have long been a major hub for breeding and training.
According to Whitton, the now-abandoned former trotters track off Bathurst Road is being explored by staff and industry representatives for possible revival. Orange City Council owns the circa-10 hectare site, and the existing gravel loop is approximately the correct length for greyhounds.
"I believe it's about us lobbying the relevant decision makers ... [We need to] support staff in putting our best foot forward and say 'We are interested in this. We will be fully supportive of this industry coming into our city," he said.
"We as civic leaders need to have community events put in place that give all walks of life an opportunity to do what they love ... Our goal is to give our community members as much choice as we can."
Whitton said members of the Orange's greyhound community have raised suspicions the National Party may not want Orange to host greyhound racing due to historic clashes over the issue - and aired a belief council is not adequately campaigning for the interests of its ratepayers.
"that's not my opinion ... that's feedback that's been given to me. As an Orange City Councillor I'm here to serve the wellbeing and lifestyle and generate jobs for Orange," he said.
The suggestions were rebuffed by Cr Tony Mileto. "What I consider is how a state [government] decision will impact on the local economy or ratepayers," he told the Central Western Daily.
"I've been quite clear that I believe Bathurst should have the first opportunity to maintain the site and look for another track. Should they not be able to do that, I'm quite happy to speak about it coming to Orange.
"Questions need to be asked - and answers need to be given - about how that's going to look. We haven't got to that point in time yet.
"I'm wearing two hats - one as an Orange City Councillor and one as an election candidate - and I have to consider how any state decision will impact the ratepayers of Orange."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.