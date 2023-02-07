NSW Breakers captain Sammy-Jo Johnson knows what it's like growing up in the country and wanting to be a professional cricketer.
Having spent time living in Lismore and Albury-Wodonga from a young age, she can relate to the battles kids from the bush face when chasing their dreams.
Quite simply, there's no story like the Sammy-Jo Johnson story.
So while Orange is some distance away from Albury-Wodonga and Lismore, Johnson will be able to return to the country and put on a show for regional cricketers when the Breakers play ACT Meteors on February 10 and 12 at Wade Park.
"You can't be what you can't see so obviously going back and playing in front of some youngsters, (hopefully) it entices them to pick up a bat and ball and show them what they can be one day," she said.
The medium-fast bowler added having an Orange local in the side is an added bonus for the occasion.
"(We're) very excited, obviously it's nice to get WNCL cricket into regional areas and having a homegrown talent like Phoebe Litchfield (means) it'll be nice to go back and play in her home town," she said.
Litchfield will be hoping to continue her sensational season at Wade Park after starring for Australia against Pakistan in the recent ODI series.
In her ODI debut the left-hander finished with 78 not out. Throughout the whole series, Litchfield finished with 154 runs and an average of 154 after two not outs.
Johnson was full of praise for the Kinross graduate's achievements.
"Her getting that debut for Australia, that's just a testament to the hard work she's had since she was a youngster," she said.
"Obviously being a country kid you've got to make the move to the big smoke, she's been outstanding since she's been in our program and it's so good to see her reach her potential."
The Breakers skipper added Litchfield will be leaned on heavily for advice when judging the Wade Park conditions.
"Obviously over the next couple days and in preparation for the game we'll get into her about what the pitch will be like and hopefully get a little bit of feedback off the locals to see what the conditions will be when we arrive," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
