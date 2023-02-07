The NSW Breakers has named a 13-player squad for a brace of Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) fixtures against the ACT Meteors at Wade Park in Orange this week.
The Breakers, with star batter Phoebe Litchfield playing in her hometown, will be looking to finish the season on a high, when they play at 10am (Sydney time) on Friday, and then again from 10am on Sunday.
Sammy-Jo Johnson retains the captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Alyssa Healy and is joined in the squad by Australian representatives Litchfield, Lauren Cheatle and Erin Burns.
A duo of young players - Isabella Malgioglio and Ella Briscoe have been selected in the group and have the potential to make their Breakers debut.
Malgioglio, a leg spinning all-rounder, plays for Parramatta in Women's Premier Cricket and has performed very well in Cricket NSW's innovative new Premier Plus competition.
Briscoe is another prospect for the future, bowling medium pace and contributing with the bat in the middle order.
The 18-year-old was part of Sydney Thunder's squad this summer in WBBL|08.
Breakers coach Gavan Twining said it was great to be able to take the match to Orange, especially considering the number of players selected who began their careers in regional areas.
"Taking two games of this calibre out to a regional area is great for our sport and the people of Orange," Twining said.
"Obviously Phoebe (Litchfield) is from Orange but a heap of other girls are from regional areas too, including our captain Sammy-Jo Johnson.
"Ebony Hoskin is another from the country who came to Sydney without a contract and has excelled in our program and thoroughly deserves her opportunities. Ebony has demonstrated that there is a pathway for young players from the bush if they are prepared to put in the work."
Hoskin, who hails from Howlong, 28 kilometres west of Albury, said it was exciting to bring a top class fixture out to a rural area.
"We have a small population (in Howlong), so growing up I didn't have much access to see my heroes play, it'll be a great opportunity for us to go out there," she said.
"Cricket in the country is really big so I feel like we'll get a really good crowd there. To play in front of kids that look up to us is something we're all really privileged about and think it's pretty special."
Hoskin added her experience with Wade Park has been brief but believes the Breakers have an ace up its sleeve.
"I don't know too much, I do know it's a great ground, I played some state challenge games there a couple of years ago," she said.
"It was a beautiful day so hopefully it can be like that again but I do know it's a good batting wicket and fast outfield - also known as the Phoebe Litchfield Oval as well so that could be good for us."
Healy and star allrounder Ash Gardner are unavailable while they represent Australia in the T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Jade Allen, Emma Hughes and Hannah Darlington were not considered due to injury. Both matches will be live streamed on cricket.com.au.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.