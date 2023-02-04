She can't stop scoring runs and on Friday night (January 3), Phoebe Litchfield achieved another historic record.
Playing in Cricket NSW's innovative short-format women's T20 competition at Blacktown International Sports Park, Litchfield's Flames side dominated in round two of the competition, all thanks to the opener's run-scoring form.
After Flames lost its opening round, the side needed something special and they got that when Litchfield hit 101 off 56 balls - the first ever century in the Premier Plus competition.
The Flames went on to defeat a Spirit side - that features players like Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith and Anika Learoyd - by 27 runs in a brilliant performance.
The Flames and Spirit are part of four teams in the competition that's loaded with a selection of the state's brightest WBBL, WNCL and Premier Cricket talent.
The opening round of the competition helps build momentum to a super weekend at Wade Park with the ground to host two matches of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) between the NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors on Friday February 10 and Sunday February 12.
A number of players from the Premier Plus tournament will feature in the two WNCL matches with Litchfield likely to among them in a wholesome homecoming.
Orange City Council's sport and recreation community committee chair, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said it was great to see representative cricket matches being played at Wade Park.
"I'm thrilled Council can partner with Cricket NSW to bring this level of competition to regional areas and provide the opportunity for fans of the game to see Australia's best female cricketers in action," Cr Greenhalgh said.
Orange City Council has been enhancing facilities at Wade Park for some years to support local cricket and attract first class cricket matches, most notably with the addition of the Carl Sharpe Indoor Cricket Centre in late 2020.
Improvements to grandstand seating and additions such as sight screens and turf practice wickets followed. Work on replacing the field lighting and revamping the public toilets, changerooms and storage facilities is under way.
Representatives from Cricket NSW inspected Wade Park in January in preparation for the matches and were impressed with the venue.
"This is testament to the hard work of our grounds staff as well as Council's commitment to building the reputation of Wade Park as the premier cricket venue in the Central West," Cr Greenhalgh said.
The matches will be held from 10am on both dates with free entry.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
