A public vote to reduce the number of councillors representing Orange could be on the horizon.
Cutting the town's elected body from 12 members to nine is scheduled to be debated at Tuesday night's meeting, the Central Western Daily understands.
If council opts to proceed with downsize plans it is required to seek approval from residents through a referendum.
Should the number of Orange City Council councillors be reduced from 12 to 9?- Example of possible wording for a referendum as provided by council staff
This would likely be held alongside the 2024 local government elections and come into effect the following cycle in 2028.
Many local governments in the Central West have fewer councillors than Orange. These include Cabonne (nine), Bathurst (nine), Dubbo (10), and Blayney (seven).
In papers for the upcoming meeting Orange City Council staff recommend the current 12-member layout is retained.
The matter was initially raised on November 16, 2021 by then-Mayor Reg Kidd. Councillors at the time made the following resolution:
"That the matter of [a] referendum on [the] number of Orange City Councillors be put to the new council for consideration."
An example of appropriate wording for a possible vote is provided: "Should the number of Orange City Council councillors be reduced from 12 to 9?"
Under section 16 of the Local Government Act 1993, altering council size requires resident approval at least one year ahead of the next election.
Orange City Council would be responsible for dissemination of balanced explanatory material outlining "both sides" of the debate.
Staff say holding a referendum in conjunction with the 2024 local elections would dramatically reduce cost to ratepayers.
Tuesday night's council meeting will be the first of 2023, following a seven week break. Deputy Mayor Gerald Power will serve as acting Mayor during February.
Orange City Council comprises councillors Kevin Duffy, Jack Evans, Glenn Floyd, Tammy Greenhalgh, Frances Kinghorne, Melanie Mcdonell, David Mallard, Tony Mileto, Steven Peterson, Jeff Whitton, Mayor Jason Hamling, and Deputy Mayor Gerald Power.
