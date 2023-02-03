Central Western Daily
Boost for Orange Sports Precinct ahead of 2023 NSW election

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:00pm
National Party announcement for Sports Precinct ahead of 2023 NSW election. Picture by Lachlan Harper.

Orange's embattled Sports Precinct project has been jolted back to life with a huge funding injection and plans to redesign the complex.

