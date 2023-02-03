NSW Greens have unveiled a well-known face and announced their intention to gain an upper house seat.
Councillor Dr David Mallard was confirmed as the party candidate on Friday, February 3, promising to campaign on key social and environmental issues facing the region.
Standing alongside Greens upper house candidate Lynda-June Coe and Bathurst candidate Kay Nankervis, Dr Mallard laid out his vision for the electorate.
"I'm standing to give our electorate the opportunity to vote for a candidate with a strong commitment to taking action for a fairer and more inclusive society and a healthy environment," he said.
Dr Mallard and Ms Coe said their campaigns would focus on renewable energy projects and affordable housing for Orange in addition to pushing for a First Nations treaty to be presented to parliament.
Ms Coe, a Wiradjuri woman, said the party was hopeful of increasing their representation in the upper house.
"We now have an opportunity to put a First Nations voice in parliament," she said.
"One of the main reasons why I am standing is we need to see diverse representation in the upper and lower house.
"To ensure that people with lived experiences and voices from the community are represented within our parliament."
Dr Mallard confirmed he would oppose any greyhound track in Orange, an idea that was enthusiastically supported by incumbent MP Phil Donato.
"It's an industry that unfortunately was brought back because of the government's backflip but I think it's an industry that is fundamentally problematic in terms of animal welfare," he said.
"It's not necessarily about the individual breeders and trainers but the industry as a whole. It's driven by the greed of the gambling industry.
"I would prefer that we don't see that coming into this area."
Dr Mallard has lived in the region for about 20 years and worked as a psychology lecturer, political communications advisor, and engagement officer for local mental health services.
He has served on Orange City Council since 2021 as a Greens representative, pushing for social housing development, access to renewable energy, and new electric car chargers.
Dr Mallard has also championed social causes including the dual-naming of Mount Canobolas and endorsement of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
At the 2019 NSW election in Orange the Greens garnered 5.2 per cent of the first-preference vote with candidate Stephen Nugent.
Incumbent independent Phil Donato, National Tony Mileto, Labor candidate Heather Dunn, the SFF, and Legalise Cannabis Party have also confirmed 2023 campaigns for Orange.
The Orange electorate comprises about 58,000 voters in Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and Orange.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
