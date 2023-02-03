Central Western Daily

Orange High School dance prodigy Madison Gwynne 'shocked' by award

William Davis
William Davis
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Orange High School dancer Madison Gwynne. She has performed with the NSW State Schools Dance Ensemble, NSW Aboriginal Dance Company, and Orange Theatre Company. Picture supplied.

Orange High student Madison Gwynne is among Australia's best young performers - and already working towards a future on the big stage.

