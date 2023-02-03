Orange High student Madison Gwynne is among Australia's best young performers - and already working towards a future on the big stage.
In January the teenage dance prodigy was named Young Citizen of the Year at Australia Day honours in Cook Park for community and school contributions.
"I was so happy," she told the Central Western Daily after learning the news.
"I was really shocked if I'm completely honest ... I was proud that not only was I doing these things, but people noticed."
Last year Gwynne was one of just three year sevens in the extra-curricula NSW State Schools Dance Ensemble.
She performed with the NSW Aboriginal Dance Company and starred as a featured dancer in Orange Theatre Company's production of Alice in Wonderland.
At Orange High School the 13-year-old remains an "integral" member of junior, Aboriginal girls, and year seven troupes.
"I would love to be a [professional] dancer when I'm older," she said.
"Obviously, with injuries and everything that isn't always possible ... otherwise I would love to teach and own my own dance studio."
Gwynne is continuing to push her skills among the best performers in Australia, and recently auditioned for the Orange Theatre Company's next big production - School of Rock.
"I'm also hoping to get into Bangarra again [in 2023] so I get to perform at NSW School Spectacular and State Festival ... just rehearse and learn," she said.
Saxophonist Anabelle Van Wyk was recognised 'highly commended' at the Young Citizen awards for "extraordinary musical achievements."
As a member of the Sydney Youth Orchestra's Symphonic Wind Orchestra, she has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Pip Waters earned Orange Citizen of the Year for "tireless dedication and generosity in providing a safe and caring environment for people fleeing the war in Ukraine."
The work of Linda Williamson, FoodCare Orange, the Orange Running Festival, and the Orange Ex-Services Club was also recognised.
"Orange is full of wonderfully giving people, whose commitment and dedication makes a positive difference to our community," Acting Mayor Cr Power said at the ceremony.
Running from 8am to midday, the Australia Day 'Picnic in the Park' event was attended by hundreds of residents.
