POLICE investigations are underway after a man allegedly stripped off and began masturbating in Machattie Park on Wednesday afternoon, February 1.
Police received calls at about 3.10pm on Wednesday afternoon, after several witnesses saw the 62-year-old man from Queensland take off his shirt, jeans and underwear.
The man then allegedly sat down on a park bench and began masturbating.
By this stage, police allege the man was wearing his jeans but not a shirt, and was walking through the park.
Police approached the man who allegedly became immediately defensive.
During the encounter, police noticed a pocket knife hanging out of the man's front pocket and subsequently charged him.
Inquiries are continuing in relation to the masturbation allegations pending statements from witnesses.
Police say following interviews with witnesses the man may be charged in relation to the alleged offence.
