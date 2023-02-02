Central Western Daily
Business

Molong Stores owner Robbie Carroll closes in February with fears for town's business district

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Molong Stores, Robbie Carroll has shut shop for February after floodwater ravaged both the store and his thoughts in November of 2022. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Shutting shop for the whole of February wasn't a decision that hat-fanatic Robbie Carroll made lightly at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.