After hearing a radio advert in the car, a nine-year-old boy decided he wanted to turn other kids' dreams into a reality.
Molong's Charlie Wenham has signed up to the Make a Wish Foundation's Ride for Wishes cause, where he'll be raising money with each kilometre his bike clocks during February.
"I was in the car with my mum and it just popped up on an ad and I just said 'can I please do this, because I just really, really want to do it'," Charlie said.
"I think it's going to be a challenge, but I like riding my bike because me and my friends ride to school every day and around Molong.
"And I like that it's for sick kids and to get them their wishes, so I hope I can make plenty of kids' days."
Charlie's fundraising target was initially set at $350 in early January, linked to the option to donate to either his personal or team page.
I've never done something like this with my dad ... it's really special."- Molong's Charlie Wenham on Ride for Wishes with dad, Ian Wenham
Reaching $580 between the two platforms by the end of that month, the Wenham's then decided to up the goal to $1000.
But it hurled even further still and made it to $1200 by February 1 - the first official day of the drive.
As a result, Charlie's now doubled his original goal of cycling 20 kilometres to a whopping 40 kilometres by February 28.
He's also roped his dad, Ian Wenham, into the great cause.
While Charlie doubts his dad will be able to keep up alongside his own fast-paced pedalling, he says having his father join him has been a big part of what's getting him even more excited to start.
"I don't think [dad] will go that well, he won't keep up with me and probably needs a bit more exercise practice," he said.
"But it makes me feel really happy because I've never done something like this with my dad.
"It's really special."
Proud mum of Charlie and Mr Wenham's partner, Emma Wenham says her son's page has already earned seven of the 10 Ride a Wish badges before it had kicked off.
She also says it's no surprise that her go-getter son has committed to the selfless feat that he's (excitedly) got ahead of him.
I don't think he'll go too bad, I've got faith in the old man.- Emma Wenham backs Charlie's dad for the big bike ride.
"It's a huge goal he's set and we're extremely proud of him, no words can describe how proud of him I am," Mrs Wenham said.
"I think its such a beautiful, beautiful thing to be doing to make someone else's wishes come true and once [Charlie] puts his mind to something, he won't stop until he does it."
Mrs Wenham is pretty confident in her partner as well, beaming that her husband is backing one of their three sons' boldest goals to date.
"I don't think he'll go too bad, I've got faith in the old man," she said.
"He's been very, very supportive of this from the get-go, so I'm proud of both of them for doing this together."
Charlie and his dad will be riding all around Molong's small town streets, clocking up as many extra miles as they can.
They're already sitting in the drive's top spots across the nation as well, with Charlie's personal page raising money to place him fifth in Australia and the team page in at a comfortable third.
I just want to do something so I can help them.- Charlie Wenham on raising money for children with serious illnesses.
But with more than one million Aussie children diagnosed and living with a chronic illness each day, every kilometre the father and son team cycle will be worth its weight in gold.
"I just want to do something so I can help them," he said.
"I want to raise money to get them their wishes, I want to make them happy."
To donate to this fundraiser head to Charlie Wenham's Make a Wish Foundation's Ride for Wishes webpage or the main team page, the Wenham Family's Ride for Wishes.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.