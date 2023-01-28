Australia Day has come and gone for another year and the award winners across the Orange region have been revealed.
Molong's Citizen of the Year was awarded to Wendy McNab, who helped raise almost $20,000 funding for mental health improvement, and suicide prevention.
Eugowra's top gong went to business couple Ben and Jess Stanley, who have gone from strength to strength in spite of the devastating flood.
You can find the full list of award winners below:
Borenore/Nashdale
Canowindra
Cargo
Cudal
Cumnock
Eugowra
Manildra
Molong
Mullion Creek
Yeoval
Cabonne Shire Awards
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
