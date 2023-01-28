Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Revealed: Full list of Cabonne Shire Australia Day 2023 winners

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Day has come and gone for another year and the award winners across the Orange region have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.