A "very significant recognition" is how Lee Cook described the honour bestowed upon Foodcare Orange at this year's Australia Day award ceremony.
The volunteer-run organisation took the Community Group of the Year prize, with the group's president left feeling "chuffed" afterwards.
"It's simply a great recognition by the community and the council that what we're doing is of value to our community," Mr Cook said.
"Personally, I'm chuffed, but it's a good place to be able to help people who need help. It is great that we can be part of a community that cares enough to reach out and help."
Foodcare provides access to free and affordable food, groceries and household items for people experiencing financial hardship.
When the group first started, people required a Healthcare card to access the service, but now, it is available to all who are doing it tough.
"We have a lot of people who come in for a while, go out again and we don't see them again because their circumstances have changed and that's good to know that's happening," Mr Cook added.
"The other thing that we do and it's secondarily through us, the agencies will purchase tokens from us and they will provide them to their customers who will then present the vouchers to us. If people come to us with vouchers from those companies, we will also give them some milk and eggs or some meat."
Currently open three mornings a week as well as Thursday evenings, Foodcare is looking to expand its service by opening on Fridays later this year. As a result, they are asking for more volunteers to come on board and Mr Cook hopes the Australia Day recognition will help with that.
"There is a lot of need in this town. We've got a very full spectrum here in Orange, from the poorest of the poor to some very wealthy people in very expensive houses," he said.
"There are plenty of people who need our support and we've got a big team of volunteers, but always need more."
Highly Commended in the Community Group of the Year category went to Wangarang Industries, which provides employment and other services to people with disabilities and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.