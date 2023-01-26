Rosa Brito Soto couldn't hold back tears of joy on Thursday: "When you come from a country like mine you have no idea about the privilege of being Australian".
The aged-care worker and "passionate Mexican chef" moved Down Under nine years ago with few connections and almost no English. This week she became an Australian citizen in front of ecstatic friends and hundreds of Orange residents.
"All the journey for me being here has been huge. I'm so grateful and very blessed to be in this country. I love Australians and it is amazing here," Ms Brito Soto said.
"It's a privilege to be in this country where people respect you and help each other. Orange is a really, really nice community. Here I have a family. I don't feel alone anymore."
The 10am Australia Day ceremony at Cook Park saw a record 60 new citizens welcomed by guest of honour Dr Norman Swan, Orange MP Phil Donato, Acting Mayor Cr. Gerald Power, and other dignitaries. Each was presented with a symbolic native tree sapling.
Brito Soto brought the procedural affair to life when called to the stage, dancing with her miniature flag in front of the hundreds-strong crowd before enthusiastically embracing Cr. Power and wiping tears from her eyes.
Cr. Power told the CWD afterwards: "To see the bubbling joy of that lady ... the way she walked across I just thought 'I'm going to high-five this one.' She was crying and I said 'give us a hug.' She was so excited.
"The ceremony is about these amazing new citizens for Australia and Orange. Seeing the enthusiasm, while even walking out of the park I was amazed ... I thought that's what it's about - accepting these people as part of us now."
Living in Mexico City almost a decade ago, Brito Soto was plunged into hard times due to a health crisis. Her daughter - living in Queensland - recommended she make the move.
"In Mexico unfortunately there are no rights, so I lost my job ... obviously in our country the situation is difficult for a woman ... I couldn't get another one," she said.
"I sold my apartment and I came to Australia .. My mum is still in Mexico, so it was a big decision but sometimes you have to take it even if it's hard. To make the decision was really, really, really hard - but [living here] has been easy.
"Because Orange is a regional area that makes everything easier for people who want to migrate. I met someone in Queensland ... and came here with him."
The 58-year-old initially lived on the Gold Coast, but relocated to the Colour City to work in aged-care - an industry battling significant staff shortages.
"When I came to Australia I started studying English and I tried aged care. I was working as a carer but the law changed. I was trying to do the things that Australia needs," she said.
Among the other new citizen's was Paul Willoughby - well-known owner of Willoughby's Model Cars and Gifts on Lords Place - who moved to Australia about half-a-century ago.
The Australia Day 'Picnic in the Park' event was attended by hundreds of Orange residents. Running from 8am to midday, it comprised a free breakfast, children's entertainment, the citizenship ceremony, and the annual awards presentation.
Pip Waters earned Orange Citizen of the Year for "tireless dedication and generosity in providing a safe and caring environment for people fleeing the war in Ukraine."
The work of Madison Gwynne, Linda Williamson, FoodCare Orange, the Orange Running Festival, and the Orange Ex-Services Club was also recognised.
"Orange is full of wonderfully giving people, whose commitment and dedication makes a positive difference to our community," Cr Power said.
