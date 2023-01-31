Central Western Daily
Community

St John Ambulance cadet Ashton Arokiaswamy calls out to youth

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
St John Ambulance cadet from Molong, 12 year old Ashton Arokiaswamy hopes to see more kids join the local branch. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

When the town's branch started back in the late 90s to early 2000s, there was a total of around 80 St John Ambulance Australia members within the Molong branch.

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.

