The first would be Constance Couronne. A Mauritian slave who was convicted (legend says wrongly) with attempted murder and transported to Sydney for life as a 9-year-old girl. After time in the Parramatta Female Factory, she was assigned to a Police Magistrate in the Central West and subsequently received a ticket of leave. In 1841 she married stockman Robert Trudgett and together, went on to occupy their own land at Gum Flat, near Euchareena. Robert and Constance are the Great Grand Parents of my Grandmother and it would be great to hear the perspective of this pipe smoking mid wife and her experience of coming to a new strange land, working a farm and raising a family in this part of the world - a family of my direct descendants.