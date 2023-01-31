Matthew Brown has his sights set on this year's AFL draft after rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business.
For the past five years, the former Orange Tiger has been part of the GWS Giants academy set-up, but earlier this month was one of only three future stars selected to spend a week training with the senior side.
"I was ecstatic, it just didn't feel quite real," the 17-year-old said of getting the call asking him to take part.
"It was really good and pretty surreal to be training with people I've watched on TV and looked up to."
The five-day training run saw the youngsters put through their paces, as they spent the week alongside their heroes.
"We just followed them around, joined in with their drills and did what they did in a normal day," Brown said.
"We'd get to the club at about 6.30am each morning. We'd go and get ready with everyone and then jump into an hour-and-a-half training session. After that, we'd do recovery in the ice baths and have lunch with all the players, then do some gym work and education before heading home."
While the youngster definitely had a few butterflies early in the week, he was able to gradually calm down his nerves as the days progressed.
"A lot of the experienced players helped me with that," he said.
"The highlight was just being with the players, talking to them and getting to know them better. It was just good to meet everyone."
Living in Orange has meant Brown and his family have had to make regular seven hour round-trips to the Giants facility in Western Sydney for years now. But for Brown, it has all been worth it.
"I just love it too much, so it's never really been a problem," he added.
It's that same attitude which had the head of Giants academy, Jason Saddington, singing Brown's praises.
"We haven't had too many young footballers come out of the Central West region. It's traditionally not a part of NSW where AFL football is overly strong," he said.
"(Matthew has) found his own way in terms of football development through our program, but he's spent many, many hours driving back and forth from Orange to Blacktown for academy training which is a good three-and-a-half hour one-way trip. It's great to have Matthew here."
Currently attending boarding school in South Australia, Brown will be playing this season for Ross Trevor College as well as Norwood in the SANFLW. If all goes well, he could be training alongside the senior Giants on a permanent basis this time next year.
"My draft year is the end of this year so we'll see how it goes," Brown said.
"Hopefully I play well and avoid injury and see what happens."
That was a sentiment echoed by Saddington.
"They're all terrific young kids who, hopefully come draft time at the end of the year, we'll find them on a Giants list or at another AFL club at least."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
