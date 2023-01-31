Central Western Daily
Former Orange Tiger Matthew Brown keen for AFL draft after training with GWS Giants

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Matthew Brown is keen to have a good footy season as he prepares for the upcoming AFL draft. Picture GWS Giants.

Matthew Brown has his sights set on this year's AFL draft after rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business.

